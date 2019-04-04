Malaysia Open: Sindhu crashes out, Srikanth advances

Kuala Lumpur, April 4 (IANS) Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Open 2019 while Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the next round here on Thursday.

In the women's singles category, Sindhu was the last hope for India as Saina Nehwal had crashed out of the tournament in the first round.

After Saina, Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 7-21 straight game defeat to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in the second round in the 43-minute affair on Thursday. Following the loss, the head-to-head battle between Sindhu and Hyun stands at 8-8.

Hyun had also knocked out Sindhu at the All England Championships earlier this year.

In the men's singles category, eighth seeded Kidambi Srikanth kept Indian hopes alive as he hammered Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 21-15 in just 32 minutes to advance to the third round.

