Malaysia India relation is time-tested: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met Malaysia's Minister of Human Resources M Kula Segaran in the national capital on October 09. Both the leaders discussed on how to make the relationship between both the countries stronger. While briefing the media, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Malaysia India relation is time tested. His (M Kula Segaran) visit to India is a larger narrative of closer cooperative between Malaysia and India. He was very keen to know about Aadhar and also the issue of digital governance and digital delivery of services. I have asked my team to show him some of the products from e-scholarship to e- visa".