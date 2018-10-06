Malaika Arora back as HOT & STRICT Judge | "India's Next Top Model 4"

Malaika Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Dabboo Ratnani and Neeraj Gaba, who will mentor the new crop of fashionistas for "India's Next Top Model Season 4", are looking forward to follow the show's new transformative and progressive theme of "More than a Face". "India's Next Top Model Season 4" is the first of a line-up that MTV has planned as part of its content strategy. It will be followed by speed dating show "Elovator Pitch" and "Ace of Space".