Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Have Bought a House Together in Mumbai: Reports

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured romance has been making the headlines for a while now. The latest we hear is that they have jointly purchased an apartment near Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.

Whether or not Malaika and Arjun are planning to move in together anytime soon is unclear but as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two have acquired the property for "privacy purposes."

"Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

"Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source added.

On Friday night, Malaika and Arjun were spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area as they partied with their friends. Joining them were Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar. The pictures and videos from their outing have been widely shared on different social media platforms.

Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.

Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."

