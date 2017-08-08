Makwala, other athletes affected by gastroenteritis at Worlds

London, Aug 8 (IANS) A number of athletes participating in the 2017 World Athletic Championships, including sprint medal contender Isaac Makwala of Botswana, were on Tuesday affected by an outbreak of gastroenteritis at their hotel.

In a statement, the Local Organising Committee confirmed that some teams' medical services had to provide medical care to athletes staying at London's Tower Hotel.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff. In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained," the statement added.

Tower Hotel officials said that the investigations that had been conducted in cooperation with medical services and the International Association of Athletics Federations revealed the hotel was "not the source of the illness".

"We have followed strict hygiene protocol, ensuring that those affected are not in contact with other guests and all public areas have been thoroughly sanitized," the hotel added.

Makwala did not take part in the semifinal of the 200-meter race on Monday due to food poisoning.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to run 400-meter race semifinal later on Tuesday.

