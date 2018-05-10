Making 'Star Wars' movie huge challenge: Ron Howard

Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Ron Howard says making "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was challenging yet exciting.

"This is a huge challenge, and it's an exciting opportunity. I'm grateful for all the past experiences that I've had working in film because the confidence that comes with that allows me to concentrate on working with the producers and the writers to realise this exciting story," Howard said in a statement to IANS.

"As a fan, I have anticipation for what the movie will be, and I really can't wait to see it along with the rest of the world," he added.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells the story of how Han Solo met his future co-pilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 "Star Wars". The film is the second anthology film after 2016's "Rogue One". It stars Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. The film will release in India on May 25.

Did the "Star Wars" franchise inspire you as a filmmaker?

"It inspired me as a film lover. As a filmmaker, at that point, I was already committed to making short films, but I was just about to make my first Roger Corman movie as a director. It was so intimidating. I really couldn't quite grasp how it was done. So 'Star Wars' inspired me as a lover of cinema but it was so far beyond what I imagined I could really understand and do as a director. But it certainly made me dream."

--IANS

