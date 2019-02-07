Making profession in FMX riding is continuous challenge, says Maddison

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Despite achieving all there is to win in the sport of motocross (FMX), star freestyle rider Robbie Maddison has said that making a profession in this industry is still a continuous challenge.

The motocross legend was in Mumbai for the Red Bull FMX Jam, where several freestyle motocross riders, including Alexey Kolesnikov and Tom Pages, enthralled the audience at the Gateway of India here. FMX riding is a variation on the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to impress judges with jumps and stunts.

The 37-year-old, who performed after being away from the sport for a year, also reckons that in order to grow in popularity and performance, the sport needs a governing body.

"Overall, I feel making a profession in this industry is a continuous challenge. I feel it will always have a presence but as its popularity grows with no governing body, the performance terms continue to decline. With regard to the future or scope the sport has in India, by planting the seed and watering it, is all I can say," Maddison told IANS.

Maddison, who last visited India in 2012, said in order to spread awareness of the sport, one should organise more events like Red Bull FMX Jam.

"We can only spread awareness in the sport by building a strong foundation and having more events like Red Bull FMX Jam. It is important that people get to witness something like this live, rather than on their television sets. I believe we need to create an impact, which will eventually spread the awareness," the Red Bull rider said.

Giving some useful tips for the aspiring riders, Maddison said: "FMX riding requires intense training. The training for FMX takes more physical flexibility and a different, more risk accepting mindset.

"I work my core a lot because this is the part of the body that gets abused in FMX. I also generally do body weight workouts but the movements are specific to target the areas that require strengthening to keep the body in balance and pain free," he added.

