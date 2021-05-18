



Making constant efforts to increase vaccine supply in India: Modi

18 May 2021: Making constant efforts to increase vaccine supply in India: Modi

As many Indian states face an acute vaccine shortage amid the devastating second COVID-19 wave, PM Narendra Modi Tuesday assured the Centre is making continuous efforts to increase the vaccine supply in India on a large scale.

During a virtual meeting with field officials from various districts and states, he said the government is in the process of boosting India's vaccine capacity.

Details: Need to fight myths surrounding vaccination to defeat COVID-19

Addressing the officials, PM Modi said apart from increasing the vaccine supply, the Centre is streamlining the vaccination system and process.

He added attempts are being made to provide states with a 15-day vaccination schedule in advance so they know how many doses will be available and can make arrangements accordingly.

He also said India needs to fight all vaccination-related myths to defeat COVID-19.

Vaccine wastage: Ensure there's no vaccine wastage: PM Modi to officials

PM Modi also talked about vaccine wastage in several states and told the officials they must ensure that there's no wastage of doses.

"Vaccine wastage can be reduced to nil if we follow the best practices. Not just that you all are also the logistical heads of all these efforts, and your efforts in these areas must be flawless," he said, addressing the officials.

'Field commanders': Field officials are 'field commanders' in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

PM Modi lauded the field officials for their efforts to curb the spread, calling them "field commanders" in this war against COVID-19.

He told them, "This experience that you all are getting during the...pandemic will help you deal with many things in the future too. It will help you all become better at managing such situations and hence your recorded feedback is also important."

Fact: 'Your district defeats COVID-19, so does the country': PM Modi

"There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is the country's victory. If your district defeats COVID-19, so does the country," PM Modi told the field officials.

Virtual meeting: Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting

Interacting with the officials, PM Modi also said, "Keep in mind the ease of living of every person while imposing COVID-19 curbs. Ensure that locals do not face difficulties due to COVID-19 restrictions."

Reportedly, District Magistrates from 46 districts from nine states attended the virtual meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated.

Fact: Watch PM Modi interacting with officials on COVID-19 management

Vaccine shortage: Many states are floating global tenders for vaccines amid shortage

Many states in India are running out of vaccines to protect people against COVID-19 as a deadly second wave—amid warnings of a more dangerous third wave—continues to devastate the country.

Given the extremely high demand and the low supply of vaccines, at least 10 states have decided to issue global tenders for procuring vaccines from international vaccine makers in order to inoculate people.

Situation in India: Over 2.63 lakh cases, 4,300+ deaths in last 24 hours

On Tuesday morning, India reported 2,63,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and a record 4,329 deaths.

Although this is India's lowest single-day spike in 28 days, experts earlier warned the actual infections/deaths could be five to 10 times higher as there's a lack of sufficient COVID-19 testing in India. Meanwhile, the Centre earlier acknowledged the outbreak in rural India is worsening.

