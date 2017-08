Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is a part of India's first space movie titled 'Chanda Mama Door Ke,' recently said that making the movie was very challenging due to lack of budget. Sushant will be seen as an astronaut in the film. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan in the lead roles.