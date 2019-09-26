MakeYourMoovChallenge: Malaika Arora challenges Arjun Kapoor for a Benchpress

Several B-town celebs encourage their fans to live a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly. Recently, as a part of Fit India Movement, actor Arjun Rampal shared a video of himself crawling out of his bed with an easy exercise. He then tagged Malaika Arora to show her move as a part of the challenge. Malaika, dressed in a white crop top and white bottoms, showed us the easiest way to lose weight. She did a set of bench press with the help of a chair, and encouraged her fans and followers to be a part of the Fit India Movement. Also, she tagged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to do the same.