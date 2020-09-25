What Makes Uzbekistan An Unsung Hero Amongst Travellers To Asia

Uzbekistan, a country that boasts of its serene, ethereal and ancient beauty, is an undiscovered gem of Asia that awaits travellers from all across the world to come and serve their vagabond soul a sense of satisfaction.

A former Soviet Republic, Uzbekistan is now an independent nation with Tashkent as the largest and capital city of it.

Uzbek is the national language of Uzbekistan. Besides that, Russian is also spoken widely here. Tourists will get to see people speaking English mostly in markets or the major touristic cities.

Uzbekistan is a home of a number of elegant and exquisite mosques, mausoleums, and madrasas which unveil the plethora of architectural treasures that the country possesses.

Glimpses Of Uzbekistan

The Minor Mosque is an inexplicably alluring part of Uzbekistan’s monumental wealth. Located in Tashkent, the Minor Mosque is simply elegant and beholds spellbinding beauty in the inscriptions on its white marble.

The ancient city of Samarkand is a UNESCO World Heritage City for the way it has preserved its glorious traditions and historical monuments.

The Registan Square is an architectural wonder located at the heart of Samarkand. The square is enclosed with grand madrasas on three sides, entrances of which face the centre of the square.

The interiors of the monuments as well as the night view hold breathtaking beauty to serve the curiosity of travellers.

Gur-e-Amir is a mausoleum is yet another architectural gem of Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It was built for the conqueror of Central Asia, Amir Timur.

