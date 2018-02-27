MakeMyTrip, OYO to partner for seamless bookings

Popular online travel company MakeMyTrip Ltd. and budget hospitality provider OYO have announced their partnership whereby the latter's chain of hotels across India, Malaysia and Nepal will be listed and available for booking on MakeMyTrip across its popular OTA brands, MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. The partnership also aims to add momentum to India's rapidly growing travel sector by bringing together OYO's base of economy, mid-segment and vacation rentals assets and the online travel customer-base served by MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and RedBus.