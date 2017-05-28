Makarova stuns top seed Kerber in French Open 1st round

Paris, May 28 (IANS) World No.1 Angelique Kerber of Germany was knocked out of French Open tennis championships in round one following a 2-6, 2-6 loss to Russian Ekaterina Makarova here on Sunday.

Kerber, the first women's top seed to lose in the French Open's first round in the Open era, was also eliminated in the tennis tournament's round one last year, reports Efe.

The German did not find herself as comfortable on the clay court as World No.40 Makarova, who broke her serve several times during the game.

Makarova is set to play in round two against the winner of the match between Ukrainians Lesia Tsurenko and Kateryna Kozlova.

--IANS

pur/dg