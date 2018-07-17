Majority of Indian travellers select destination for food

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) As many as 67 per cent of Indian travellers pick their travel destination based on the cuisine and food choices it offers, says Booking.com's latest finding from its global research 'Taste of Travel

Booking.com, a global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, has released the findings which also says that If there's one thing most people agree on when traveling, it's that food is a major consideration when picking a destination.

The study also highlights that around 49 per cent of Indian travellers are planning to take a dedicated food tourism trip in 2018, a statement said.

The 'Taste of Travel' research was commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults of 56,727 respondents across 30 different markets.

The results mentioned focus on Indian travellers only, which consisted of 2023 respondents. To participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have travelled at least once in 2017, be planning at least one trip for 2018 and either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making of their travel.

Ritu Mehrotra, Country Manager India, Booking.com said: "We Indians love to explore new destinations where there is a strong food culture as it completely enhances the travel experience.

"Food plays a huge role in our travel choices and tasting the local and street food is a great way for travellers to really get immersed in the local culture and community. Using Booking.com's real traveller reviews can help you identify the best foodie places across the globe so you can taste your way around the world!"

The research identifies some of the top destinations in India to experience local cuisines and delicacies with New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur and Candolim taking the first five spot.

Top destinations for street food are Kolkata, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

--IANS

nv/vm