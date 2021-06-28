Major threat thwarted as troops spotted drone activity at Jammu's Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area: Army

Police personnel checking vehicles in Kaluchak area of Jammu. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Alert troops have successfully thwarted two drone activities near Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station along Jammu-Pathankot national highway on the intervening night of June 27 to 28, said an Army official on Monday.

Jammu based Public Relation Officer, Ministry of Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand in an official statement said that on midnight of June 27-28, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area by alert troops.

"Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing," said the PRO.

He asserted that both the drones flew away and a major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops.

"The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress," he said.

Meanwhile, police have ramped up security in Jammu as security personnel checked vehicles in the Kaluchak area.

On Sunday, two drones carried out attacks at the Air Force Station in Jammu.

While no damage was caused to any aircraft in the blasts, two personnel suffered minor injuries, sources said.

An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, informed the Indian Air Force. (ANI)