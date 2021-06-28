Major Threat Averted, 2 More Drones Spotted in Jammu: Army

The Indian Army on Monday, 28 June, stated that a major threat had been averted ofter two drones were spotted on Sunday night near the Kaluchak military station in Jammu, hours after the terror attack on the Jammu Air Force base, reported NDTV.

According to the report quoting an official statement, the drones fired at the military station and then “flew away”. The first drone was sighted at 11.30 pm and the second, around 1.30 am.

“On the intervening night of 27-28 June, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military area by alert troops. Immediately, a high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing. Both the drones flew away (sic)," read the army statement.

“A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and a search operation is in progress,” it added.

The report added that the army fired on the drone hovering over the brigade headquarters in the outskirts of the city.

The incident took place hours after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said it is suspected that a drone was used to drop the payload (explosive material), reported news agency ANI.

Calling the incident at the IAF station a “terror attack”, Singh said that the police, along with other agencies, is investigating. Further, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A team from the National Investigative Agency (NIA) also reached the spot of the two explosions.

As per the airport authority, all flight operations are functional and only two flights were cancelled on Sunday, owing to operational reasons, ANI reported.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Major Threat Averted, 2 More Drones Spotted in Jammu: ArmyOld Photo From Philippines Passed Off as Mumbai’s Mithi River . Read more on India by The Quint.