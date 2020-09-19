Major Terror Module Busted by NIA, Suspected Al Qaeda Operatives Arrested from West Bengal, Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 11 suspected terror operatives following raids in West Bengal and Kerala on a group allegedly linked to the Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda.

Sources said the inter-state module has been operational for some time. The group was planning to carry out terror attacks at vital installations in India, sources added.

The agency made eight arrests in West Bengal and three in Kerala, and seized some digital devices and documents.

Sources said it was found during preliminary investigation that the individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists on social media to carry out attacks at multiple places in India, including the National Capital Region.

The module was actively raising funds and a few of them planned to travel to New Delhi to try and procure arms and ammunitions, sources said.