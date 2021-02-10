Major Ports Authorities Bill will boost port land usage: MoS Mandaviya
New Delhi, Feb 10 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 10, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (I/C), Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Major Ports Authorities Bill will encourage good competition between major and private ports. It will boost port land usage and amplify competition in port tariffs. India’s major ports will be able to survive while competing with non-major and private ports.” “A vessel of ours that was stuck in China’s sea had one seafarer. After continuous talks between ambassadors in China and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the seafarer will soon be returning to India,” he added.