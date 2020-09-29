Major landslide in Himachal's Solan, clearance work on NH 5 underway

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Following a major landslide in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, restoration work on National Highway 5 is under progress, police said on Tuesday.

A landslide at Kyaribanglou near Kandaghat in Solan district caused major disruption on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway last night.

Abhishek Yadav, the Superintendent of Police, Solan, said "The vehicular movement from the national highway was diverted last night after the landslide. Major cracks have been developed on the road. Restoration is underway and we are trying to restore, as it is a landslide-prone area, that is also being cleared."

He added that the national highway is expected to be cleared for vehicular movement in 2 hours. (ANI)

