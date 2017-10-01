I have a major girl crush on Priyanka Chopra: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, who is a household name now, debuted with an unconventional role in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' (2015) opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana. And after losing weight, Bhumi was recently seen in movies like, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' opposite Akshay Kumar and 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Both these films were appreciated by cine-goers and critics alike and emerged as big commercial successes. Bhumi, who is known for her brutally honest replies, during an interview with a leading daily, when asked whether she believed in one night stands or long-term relationships, she answered, ''Long-term relationships.'' When asked if she ever had a heartbreak or failed relationship, the actress said, ''Yes, of course. I cried and then, I got over it.'' Bhumi also mentioned about having a major girl crush on Priyanka Chopra. "I have a major girl crush on Priyanka Chopra. I have actually adored her since I was 10 maybe when she became Miss India. She's just super strong and I crush on all strong women!", she said. Bhumi will be seen next in Abhishek Chaubey's untitled film.