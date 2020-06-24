Major fire at diaper factory in Ahmedabad; no casualties

Ahmedabad, Jun 24 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a sprawling diaper factory in Sanand industrial area near Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 8.30 am and efforts to douse the flames are still on, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Personnel of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) and nearby civic bodies are involved in the firefighting operation, he said.

Taking note of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

'Learned about the fire at a factory in Sanand. I am in contact with district collector and other officials concerned. While fire brigade is on the spot, I have also asked NDRF to join the fire-fighting operation,' Shah said in a tweet.

According to the officials, the fire has so far gutted a major portion of the plant owned by sanitary products maker- Unicharm India Pvt Ltd- and it may take another 48 hours to bring the blaze completely under control.

'The fire started at around 8.30 am. Over 25 fire tenders and 125 personnel from the AFES and nearby municipalities have been pressed into service,' fire officer Mithun Mistry said.

'The blaze continues to rage and it may take another 48 hours to fully control it. Since cotton is used in making diapers, it is causing the fire to spread further,' he said.

While the factory has suffered large-scale damages, no one has been injured in the incident, the official added.

Unicharm India is the Indian arm of Japanese major Unicharm Corporation. PTI PJT PD ARU NP NP