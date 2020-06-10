Major Fire at Assam’s Baghjan Oil Well Engulfs Nearby Villages

Video Editor: Varun Sharma

The massive fire that engulfed Assam‘s Baghjan oil well two weeks after a blowout in the oil field in Tinsukia district has spread to nearby villages. At least 30 houses have been damaged so far, and locals have reported loss of flora and fauna as well. Two people have also been killed in the massive fire

The Baghjan Oil Well has been blowing out since 27 May. What started as an oil spill and gas leak due to the failure of pressure control systems, has now turned into a massive fire. The fire rapidly spread to nearby villages and set ablaze several houses and other properties.

Close to 30-35 houses near the Baghjan oil field have been destroyed in the fire, which is visible 4-5 km away from the site.

The Bhagjan oil well is just a kilometre away from the Maguri-Motapung wetland and close to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. which is spread over 300 square kilometres, is a biosphere reserve and is home to several mammals and migratory birds.

Locals have alleged that several fishes, Gangetic river dolphins and birds have died due to the gas leak since 27 May and more damage to flora and fauna is estimated after the fire.

According to the locals, the gases are still flowing "uncontrollably". Over 2,000 people living around the field have been moved to relief camps since the blowout began. Most of them have also complained of losing their livestock and agricultural fields, and have staged protests seeking due compensation.

