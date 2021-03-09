



09 Mar 2021: 'Maitri Setu': Modi, Sheikh Hasina inaugurate India-Bangladesh bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh through video conferencing.

The 'Maitri Setu' is a 1.9-kilometer-long bridge that connects Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the bridge, Modi said that political boundaries should not become physical barriers for trade.

Here are more details.

Bridge: Bridge built over Feni river

The 'Maitri Setu', which translates to 'Friendship Bridge', has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.

It is aimed at increasing trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh.

The construction of the bridge was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a cost of Rs. 133 crore.

Statement: Bridge provides strong business link: Modi

Modi said the bridge provides a strong link of business, adding that the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between Northeast India and Bangladesh.

The bridge strengthens recent rail and water connectivity projects in the region, he said.

It will also improve the connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia, he added.

Fact: 'Will help ease movement of goods, passengers'

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, "It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of Northeast states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh."