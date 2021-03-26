‘Maitree’ raag dedicated to Bangabandhu mesmerises Modi, Hasina

Dhaka, Mar 26 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi were on Friday mesmerised by a raag composed by acclaimed Indian musician Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty who dedicated the musical piece to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Pandit Chakrabarty, who composed the raag ‘maitree’ to celebrate India-Bangladesh friendship, performed it in front of Prime Minister Modi and Hasina and other dignitaries at the National Parade Ground here.

“The raag moitree to commemorate 100 years of Mujib! Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty mesmerized the dignitaries and audience with the raag he composed and dedicated to Bangabandhu,” Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a tweet.

It contains three compositions which are written in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bengali languages.

The Sanskrit one is composed by Dr Arindam Chakraborti, a Professor at the Hawaii University in the US. The Hindi lyric is composed by Dr Susmita Basu Majumder and developed by Dr Ravi Burman, and the Bengali song is written by the disciple of Pandit Chakrabarty and young maestro Anal Chatterjee.

All the three songs are composed by Pandit Chakrabarty.

Bdnews.24.com said that Pandit Chakrabarty created the new raga titled ‘Maitree’ as a tribute to ‘Bangabandhu’ on the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father.

The new raag is based on raga ‘Abhogi’ and raga ‘Hemanta’, which was created by maestro Ustad Alauddin Khan, according to world renowned classical vocalist Pandit Chakrabarty, whose parents were born in Bangladesh and moved to Kolkata during the Partition.

The raag was never performed before in the Indian music, the report said.

The compositions contain references to the 50 years of liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’.

The unique nature of the friendship between India and Bangladesh is also mentioned in the lyrics. PTI CPS AKJ CPS