Mairaj, Rashmi win gold at Asian Shotgun Championship

Astana (Kazakhstan), Aug 13 (IANS) India signed off with a gold medal at the 7th Asian Shotgun Championship with the pair of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Rashmmi Rathore winning the skeet mixed team event here on Sunday.

The Indians beat the Chinese pair of Liu Jiangchi and Gao Jianmei 28-27 in the final. The local pair of Vladislav Mukhamediyev and Olga Panarina took the bronze.

In a category billed as a test event, Mairaj and Rashmmi qualified for the semi-finals stage in fifth place out of 10 teams with a combined score of 93.

They had an identical score as the Chinese pair, but were beaten 3-4 in a shoot-off with them to determine the rankings.

In the semi-finals, they overcame the Kazakhstan team 28-27, before moving on to beat the Chinese duo to the gold medal.

India thus concluded the championship with a total of three gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Ankur Mittal had earlier won gold in the men's double trap event. He had also helped India to win the team gold in the event.

Maheshwari Chauhan took bronze in women's skeet along with a team silver in the event.

Kynan Chenai finished third in men's trap and also partnered Shreyasi Singh to take the trap mixed team bronze. The men's skeet team had clinched another bronze on Saturday, the penultimate day of the event.

--IANS

ajb/dg