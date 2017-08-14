Mairaj Khan and Rashmmi Rathore Clinch Gold in Mixed Skeet at Asian Shotgun Championship

India have won three gold, one silver and four bronze medals at the Asian Shotgun Championship

India’s campaign at the 7th Asian Shotgun Championship ended on a high as Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Rashmmi Rathore clinched gold in the skeet mixed team event. The Indian pair defeated China’s Liu Jiangchi and Gao Jianmei 28-27 in the final.

Kazakhstan’s Vladislav Mukhamediyev and Olga Panarina took the bronze medal. In a category billed as a test event, Mairaj and Rashmmi qualified for the semi-finals stage in fifth place out of 10 teams with a combined score of 93, reported IANS. Also Read- Indian Men’s Skeet Team Clinches Bronze at Asian Championship Shotgun

They had an identical score as the Chinese pair, but were beaten 3-4 in a shoot-off with them to determine the rankings.

In the semi-finals, they overcame the Kazakhstan team 28-27, before moving on to beat the Chinese duo to the gold medal.

As far as India’s tally at the Asian Shotgun Championship is concerned, they have three gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Also Read- Maheshwari Chauhan Wins India’s First Ever Medal in Women’s Skeet at Asian Shotgun Championship

Ankur Mittal had earlier won gold in the men’s double trap event. He had also helped India to win the team gold in the event. Maheshwari Chauhan took bronze in women’s skeet along with a team silver in the event.

Kynan Chenai finished third in men’s trap and also partnered Shreyasi Singh to take the trap mixed team bronze. The men’s skeet team had clinched another bronze on Saturday, the penultimate day of the event.

Inputs IANS; edited by Aamir Salati