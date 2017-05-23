Mainz part ways with coach Schmidt

Berlin, May 23 (IANS) German football club Mainz and chief coach Martin Schmidt have parted ways after a disappointing Bundesliga season which saw them finish 15th and maintain their top-flight status on the goal difference.

"We mutually agreed to end the cooperation after a frank and honest conversation with Martin Schmidt. This decision is a consequence of the sportive analysis of the past season and the missing perspective for a cooperation beyond 2018," Mainz sporting director Rouven Schoeder said in a statement on Monday.

Schmidt took the reins from former coach Kasper Hjulmand at Mainz in February 2015. In his first season, Schmidt was able to lead the club onto the sixth place, which guaranteed them a berth in UEFA Europa League, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nevertheless, recent performances -- only two wins from the last 12 games -- saw Mainz dropping into the relegation battle. They had same points (37) as 16th-placed Wolfsburg but the former was ahead on goal difference.

"After this difficult season, we need a new impulse and medium-term prospects of development which we didn't have with this set-up," Schroeder added.

Mainz have yet not found a successor for Martin Schmidt "but the experience of this season taught us to make decisions calmly".

--IANS

pur/vm