Will maintain communication with Indian over rivers: China

Beijing, Dec 26 (IANS) China on Tuesday said it will maintain communication with India over the transboundary rivers in the wake of lakes and dams being formed on the Yarlung Tsangpo due to earthquakes in Tibet and which pose a danger to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Massive landslides caused by a series of earthquakes in Tibet region have darkened the waters of the Brahmaputra river which originates as the Yarlung Tsangpo in China.

According to reports, a huge amount of debris has accumulated and blocked three locations, forming natural dams on the river across a 12-km stretch in China.

India worries that these three landslide-induced dams and lakes may give way, leading to a huge deluge downstream.

"According to verification by the relevant authorities, I can tell you that this lake is to the east section of the China-India boundary. It is caused by natural factors, it is not man-made," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

"I noticed that Indian professional authorities have made an analysis and clarification on this. We hope the Indian media will not make a groundless speculation on this and the Chinese side will, through the existing channels, maintain communication with the Indian side on the cross-border rivers." Hua said.

India and China have an understanding on exchange of data, but this year New Delhi said that Beijing has not done so.

