Mainpuri: Girl Gangraped for Three Days, Left in Semi-Nude Condition in Field

Mainpuri, July 13: A 16-year-old girl was found in unconscious and semi-nude state in a field with her hands and legs tied on July 11. The girl was reportedly abducted on July 9 and gang-raped by three youths for three days. The incident took place in Bichwa area in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. While an FIR has been registered, the girl's family alleged that the police had deliberately not mentioned rape in the FIR. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Set Ablaze by Boyfriend's Brother in Bulandshahr.

The girl was kidnapped on July 9. On July 11, she was found lying in an unconscious state in a field in semi-nude condition, a report by TOI said. Her hands and legs were tied with clothes. Police said, based on the complaint by the survivor's family, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

The survivor's elder brother, however, alleged laxity on parts of police and said his sister was pressurised to give a "statement that suits them". "When she did not return after an hour (on July 9), we started searching for her but failed to locate her. We approached the police station to register an FIR but they refused and paid no heed to our pleas," he was quoted as saying.

Mainpuri circle officer (city) Abhay Narayan stressed that the FIR was registered based on the complaint submitted by the girl's family, adding that her medical report did not show any internal injuries. The girl has recorded statement before a magistrate and other sections will be added accordingly, the officer added.