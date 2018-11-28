'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' gets third season

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) "Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon" is set to return with its third season. With a new slogan "Main Desh Ka Chehra Badal Doongee", the shows protagonist Sneha Mathur plans to tackle fresh issues, including access to hygiene and sanitation.

Launched on March 8, 2014, the show uses a popular entertainment format to inspire people and draw them to challenge regressive social norms that have an impact on women's status and their lives.

"The real success of 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' is the impact of the stories like Bundelkhand's Ladkunwar Kushwaha, who was the first girl from her village to go to college, Nirma Devi of Patna who convinced her husband to use contraceptives and is now a champion for family planning, and the women from Bairiya in Bihar who meet every week to discuss issues of domestic violence after watching the show," Population Foundation of India's Executive Director Poonam Muttreja said in a statement.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan, who is the creator of the show, added: "'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon' has busted many myths about soap operas and proven that social issues can be tackled in an entertaining manner without trivialising them. In Season three, we want our protagonist to lead the charge for social transformation and behaviour change."

"Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon" revolves around the journey of Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village.

The show focuses on Sneha's crusade to ensure the finest quality healthcare for all. Under her leadership, village women find their voices through collective action.

Population Foundation of India is supported by the Rural Electrification Corporation and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to produce the third season of the show.

