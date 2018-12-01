Maiden Keelboat race kicks off in Mumbai

The maiden Keelboat race organised by Western Naval Command as part of its golden jubilee kicked off on Saturday in Mumbai. The two-day race was flagged off from the Gateway of India and Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief flagged off the race. Yachts from the Royal Bombay Yacht Club, Bombay Merchant's Club, and the Western Naval Command are participating in the race. The Keelboat race will be sailed over 85 nautical miles in the open sea. This is the first time that an 'Offshore Race' has been formally organised for larger boats.