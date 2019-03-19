'Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hun' is now a mass movement: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad talked in front of media about 'Mai Bhi Chowkidaar Hun'. He said, " 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar hun' movement has now become one of the biggest mass movement. It has started back in 2014 when country was struggling with corruptions such as 2G and Coalgate scam. At that time, PM Modi was propagating for that election." Prasad further said, "PM Modi said at that time that he will become the chief servant of this country. He said he will become the 'chowkidar'. He said he will become the first servant of India."