Mahua Moitra slams EC, terms Nirvachan Sadan 'new crematorium in Delhi'

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday took a jibe at the Election Commission, saying the EC office in the national capital -- Nirvachan Sadan - is the "new crematorium" in Delhi.

"Nirvachan Sadan new crematorium in Delhi. Constitutional body burnt here," Mitra said in a tweet.

Her statement comes after the TMC registered a thumping win in the Assembly elections in West Bengal. As per the latest trends of the Election Commission, TMC has won 210 seats and is leading in three. Over 47.94 per cent of the total voted have been in TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has secured 77 seats.

On Sunday, TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that they faced the "horror" of the Election Commission during the elections.

The Election Commission has also been criticised by the Madras High Court for its failure to maintain Covid-19 protocol during poll campaigns and said it "should be put up on murder charges" for being the "most irresponsible institution."

The poll panel has, however, moved the Supreme Court against the comments made by the high court.

India is currently facing a massive upsurge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)