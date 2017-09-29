Mahmood unhappy with Pakistan's first day show vs Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has expressed disappointment at his bowlers' failure to pack off Sri Lanka cheaply on the opening day of the first Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here.

Sri Lanka rode on the duo of opener Dimuth Karunaratne (93) and skipper Dinesh Chandimal (60 not out) to stage a comeback from 61/3 and finish the day at 227/4 on Thursday.The former Pakistan all-rounder felt his bowlers failed to take advantage of the new ball in the beginning of the match or towards the end of the first day.

"Pakistan should have gotten six wickets, then I would have been very pleased with the performance of our bowlers," Mahmood was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

"The current pacers have the ability to move the ball and reverse swing".

Commenting on the inclusion of debutant Haris Sohail, in their first match post the retirement of veterans Misbah-ul Haq and Younis Khan, Mahmood expressed confidence about the young batsman's abilities.

"Haris has already played international T20s and One Day International matches for Pakistan so I hope he will avail this opportunity and would succeed as a Test batsman," he said.

--IANS

tri/bg