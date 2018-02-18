Mahindra to invest 176 Crore in Zoomcar

Mahindra and Mahindra said that it will invest Rs 176 Crore in Zoomcar India Private Limited and in Zoomcar Inc. The investment will convert to stocks of 16 percent stake in Zoomcar Inc. The deal would be second stage of partnership between car rental company and Mahindra and Mahindra. Last year, Mahindra and Zoomcar announced partnership to introduce electric vehicles in shared mobility service. Zoomcar recently launched Mahindra e-20 plus electric vehicles across Mysore, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.