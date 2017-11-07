Mahilpur, the home to footballing roots in Punjab and Baljit Sahni

Punjab's domination in hockey is world-renowned but in the state's one particular dinky town, hockey has no representation.

Mahilpur is a town in the Hoshiarpur province where football is a synonymous with sports. The beautiful game is the only game played here since the early 1960s.

For a considerable period though, the talent of the kids in this small town went unnoticed. It was the JCT football club that gave them a platform during 1971.

Mahilpur was finally able to produce players like Tejinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who went on to represent the country internationally.

Coming from a similar array of talent, FC Pune City's latest recruit Baljit Sahni is reminiscent of his town's constant support towards its footballers.

Baljit, a JCT product himself, enters his fourth season in the Indian Super League after successful stints with Atletico de Kolkata and Chennaiyin FC.

"I am proud of representing Mahilpur. Our town has produced many great footballers in the past and are still doing that. We have a wonderful football culture and parents themselves motivate their children to take up the sport in their growing years itself. From Tejinder Singh to current star Balwant Singh and Harmanjot Khabra, majority of players from the state of Punjab's are from there," Baljit told Mail Today.

The 30-year-old striker started playing football at the age of 10 and as has been the tradition, joined the government football academy.

"Every school or college has its own football academy there. Before joining JCT, every player starts playing at a very young age. Same was the case with me as I started young and joined the local academy where I trained with coach Ali Hassan," he added.

Before rampaging through rivals' defence in the ISL, Baljit had suffered a major setback in his career in 2009 when a road accident inflicted a fear of headers in the striker's mind.

The incident took place in Goa where his bike slipped on the wet road and Baljit hit his head first on the divider. The striker took a month's time to recover but it was not before JCT's match against Shillong Lajong a few months later that Baljit scored a headed goal.

"Yes, that was a setback. I went to Goa to meet a friend when the accident happened. I still don't know what happened exactly but it created a fear inside me for headers. With so many stitches on my skull, I didn't want to take a chance so I avoided heading the ball.

"I tied a ball through the ceiling at home and slowly started practicing my headers. It took me a while to score a headed goal although I was back on the field for JCT inside a month," said Baljit, who also played for East Bengal in the I-League.

Now with the Ranko Popovic-coached side, Baljit wants to make amends for the lost time and opportunities as he eyes a successful season and harbours a slight hope of a national recall.

"I know the competition is tough, with players like Kean (Lewis) and Marcelinho already in the fray. But I want to make full use of the opportunity I get and score as many goals as possible. Of course, a national recall is a hope but I'll concentrate on ISL first and let's see what happens," he signed off.