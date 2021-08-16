Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Deb Resigns From Party; Likely To Meet Mamata Banerjee Today

In yet another jolt to Congress, former MP and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev has reportedly resigned from the party, party sources said on Monday.

Party sources said that she has sent her resignation to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, party leaders remained tight-lipped on the recent developments.

She is likely to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday amid speculation that she might join TMC, reports India Today.

The resignation comes two days after Dev met Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with the newly appointed Assam Congress team in the national capital.

Confirming the development, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Sushmita Dev resigns from primary membership of our party. While young leaders leave, we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The party moves on with: Eyes Wide Shut."

Dev is daughter of former Union Minister late Santosh Mohan Deb.

Ahead of the Assam assembly polls, there were rumors that she is quitting the party. However, she rejected the charges of leaving the party then.

In last few days, Assam Congress has been witnessing desertions.

With IANS Inputs