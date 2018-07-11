Mahesh Sharma hails UNESCO's recognition of Kumbh Mela as 'cultural heritage of humanity'

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma on Wednesday welcomed UNESCO's recognition of 'Kumbh Mela' as 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity'. He said, "UNESCO has recognised the spiritual power of India. The government of India has tasked itself to show that the essence of our culture, 'Vasudev Kutumbhkam' should reach out to humanity. The government will celebrate this more after the announcement." The Kumbh mela has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.