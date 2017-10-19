Mahendra Singh Dhoni Offers Prayers at Deori Temple on Diwali Ahead Of India vs New Zealand, See Pics

Dhoni is a dedicated devotee of Deori Temple and visits whenever he is in Ranchi

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached Bundu area of Jharkhand’s Tamar to offer prayers at Deori Temple. Hearing Dhoni being around town, a large crowd gathered around the temple to see the wicketkeeper-batsman, even though the whole time, the cricketer was seen surrounded with impenetrable security.

The unique thing about the temple where Dhoni offered prayers is that the idol of Durga there has four hands as against the usual ten. The ancient shrine is located on National Highway-33 and it is claimed that the idol there emerged on its own and has been there since time immemorial

Also, it’s a well-known fact that Dhoni is a dedicated devotee of Deori Temple and visits whenever he is in Ranchi. Even before he was selected to play for the country, he visited the temple often and even when he is playing in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be leaving Ranchi today for Mumbai, where Team India is all set to play the first ODI match with New Zealand on October 22. The 36-year old won’t be back to his hometown until November.