Mahendra Singh Dhoni Needed in ODIs and T20s, He’s Not Blocking Youngsters: Virender Sehwag

New Zealand beat India in the second T20 by 40 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. The visitors scored 196/2 after winning the toss with Colin Munro scoring a brilliant 109 not out. But the hosts got off to a poor start and despite a fighting innings by skipper Virat Kohli lost the match as the batsman failed to keep pace with the stiff asking rate in the last few overs.

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been facing criticism from some quarters for not being at the top of his form in the last few years. There have been suggestions that Dhoni, who has served Indian cricket with great distinction since December 2004 after making his One Day International debut against Bangladesh, should make way for younger players as he has not been doing justice to his role as a finisher in the ODIs and T20s.

However, former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has come out in support of the wicketkeeper-batsman from Jharkhand, saying he is not blocking youngsters from coming into the team and India needs him in ODIs and T20s. Speaking to India TV, Sehwag said, “I don’t think that Dhoni is blocking the youngsters’ way.

He is playing in the team because the team needs him. If this kind of situation arrives in future, then I think Dhoni will himself step aside or the selectors will drop him.”

Dhoni, under whose leadership India won the 2007 World Twenty20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, was trolled on Twitter and criticised by some former cricketers after the hosts lost to New Zealand easily in the second T20 at Rajkot on Saturday.

After the match former India batsman VVS Laxman said that it time for Dhoni to quit T20s and focus on ODIs, claiming his failure to rotate the strike and slow scoring in the shortest form of the game were hurting India’s chances.

Way Forward

Yet, Sehwag is of the view that Dhoni’s role in the team needs to be redefined as he remains a crucial member of the playing XI. Sehwag, whose buccaneering batting style made him a major threat for the rival bowlers, added that the team management must explain to Dhoni that he needs to play freely from the first ball and he (Dhoni) should also aim to change gears and increase the momentum of scoring runs from the start of his innings.

New Zealand beat India in the second T20 by 40 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. The visitors scored 196/2 after winning the toss with Colin Munro scoring a brilliant 109 not out. But the hosts got off to a poor start and despite a fighting innings by skipper Virat Kohli lost the match as the batsman failed to keep pace with the stiff asking rate in the last few overs.