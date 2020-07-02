Mahatma Gandhi Statue Re-Inaugurated Outside Indian Embassy Month After Being Vandalised During George Floyd Protests

Washington, July 2: A statue honouring India's independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi was re-inaugurated outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC. The structure was desecrated and vandalised by a frenzied group during the George Floyd protests that had flared up last month. Winston Churchill Statue Vandalised in London During George Floyd Death Protests and Black Lives Matter Movement (Watch Video).



Also Read | Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks Live Streaming: From New York's Macy's to Nashville's Let Freedom Sing, Watch Out For These Virtual celebrations of Events in The US

The statue of Gandhi was jointly re-inaugurated today by United States' Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at the park located outside the Indian embassy.

Gandhi's statue was desecrated and vandalised using graffiti and spray paint on the intervening night of June 2 and 3. Local media reports had claimed that an unruly section of the Black Lives Matter protesters had vandalised the statue after accusing the Indian epitome of peace as a person with "racist" ideology.

Also Read | Mike Pompeo Lauds India's Decision to Block 59 Chinese Apps, Says 'Clean App' Approach Will Boost Sovereignty, National Security

Update by ANI

United States: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun along with the Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington today. The statue, situated at a park in Washington DC, was vandalised on June 3 during the George Floyd protests. pic.twitter.com/6DZ1wh6gGp — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020





The US administration had, in the past month, expressed grief over the act of disrespect towards the man considered as "father of the nation" by India. The Foreign Department had assured the Indian embassy that the statue would be reinstated with due honour.

Apart from Gandhi, statues and memorials linked to several historical personalities were vandalised during the protests that flared up to seek justice for George Floyd. Notably, 46-year-old Floyd was killed on May 25 after a police assault in Minneapolis.