Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela gave hope to everyone: EAM Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who was at South Africa's Pietermaritzburg today in her speech recalled Former South African President Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. "25 years ago, Nelson Mandela gave a speech at the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Pietermaritzburg. At that time, he said, 'It's an honour for me to unveil the statue of hope.' Both Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela gave hope to everyone." "Friends it was in Pietermaritzburg when hope was redefined by two of the greatest leaders of our times. They gave hope to the enslaved people under colonialism. They gave hope to the developing countries especially India and African nations by finally freeing them from communalism. They gave hope to the youth," she added.