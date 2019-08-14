Mahatma Gandhi was 'guiding light' to India's successful freedom efforts: President Kovind

Ahead of the 73rd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said India on October 02 will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was the "guiding light" to country's successful efforts in getting freedom from the British. "We complete 72 years as a free nation at a very special juncture. In few weeks from now, on 2 October, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation," said President Kovind in his address to the nation on eve of Independence Day.