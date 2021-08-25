MAHATET 2021 Application Deadline Extended

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has extended the application deadline for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2021 up till September 5. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was August 25. Interested and eligible candidates who have not filled the MAHATET 2021 application form yet can do so by visiting the official website – mahatet.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 15 and December 31, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said. The MAHA TET admit card will be released before the exam is conducted. The exact exam date is yet to be announced.

Candidates must have completed graduation as well Diploma in Education (DEd) or Bachelor of Education (BEd) to be able to apply for MAHATET.

MAHATET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of MAHATET, mahatet.in

Step 2. Click on the registration link

Step 3. Register with your mobile number and password

Step 4. Fill in the required details

Step 5. Upload necessary documents such as a scanned copy of photograph, signature, graduation certificates, and identification card

Step 6. Pay the fees and take the printout of the application form for further use

MAHATET 2021: Fee

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 500 if they want to appear for one exam and Rs 800 for both exams. For ST, SC, they will have to pay Rs 250 for one exam and Rs 400 for two exams.

MAHATET 2021: Exam pattern

The exam is conducted in two phases — those willing to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear for the paper I exam while those willing to teach classes between 6 and 8 will have to appear for paper II.

The exam is usually held for 150 minutes in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Urdu languages.

The Education Ministry had earlier decided to extend the validity period of TET up to a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. Earlier, it was valid for seven years. The provision to extend the validity period was discussed in September 2020 by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), however, it came to effect from June this year.

