Maharashtra Village conducts bull fight despite ban by Bombay HC

Despite refusal from the Bombay High Court on any kind of animal race or fight during the Diwali season, Mangathane village in Maharashtra's Wada organised bull fights. The organisers claim that this is for the amusement of people, especially farmers who are work hard throughout the year. The organisers think that they should understand the situation of the farmers and help lift the ban. Bull fighting is a common phenomenon during several festivals, especially among farmers. Unlike the Spanish version of the sport, the aim is not to kill the bulls but to dominate and tame them, and pluck away bundles of money out of the game.