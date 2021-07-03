Maharashtra Shocker: Two Men Drown in Quarry Near Lonavala

Mumbai, July 3: In a tragic incident, two man drowned in a quarry at Kusgaon near Lonavala and died on Thursday. As per reports, a group of friends went there to celebrate the birthday of Akash Gurav, one of the deceased, when the incident happened. Another deceased has been identified as Virendra Triparhi. They belonged to Nigdi. The duo reportedly went to take a swim in the quarry when the tragic event took place. Telangana Shocker: Two Doctor Brothers Drown in Shamirpet Lake Near Hyderabad, Bodies Recovered.

As per reports, when the deceased started to drown, their friends who were not in the water, tried to save them but did not succeed. Following which, they alerted the local people but by then the duo had drowned, according to the report. "In the evening, they went to the quarry at Kusgaon and entered into the waters for swimming," Officer from the Lonavla Rural Police told the Times of India. Uttar Pradesh: Four Girls Drown While Bathing in Yamuna, 2 Bodies Recovered, 2 Missing.

In a similar incident, two brother, both doctors, drowned in Shamirpet lake near Hyderabad. The incident reportedly took place last month. The deceased's bodies were recovered from the lake in a full fledged search operation after few visitors saw the duo's personal belonging near the river and alerted the police about the same.

