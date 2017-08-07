Maharashtra: ATS seizes more than 10 kg explosives, nine detonators from Thane's Mumbra

The security forces in Maharashtra have arrested three in connection with the explosives recovered by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbra and Thane, days ahead of 70th Independence Day

The security forces in Maharashtra have detained three in connection with the explosives recovered by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbra and Thane, days ahead of 70th Independence Day, CNN-News18 reported.

A team of ATS, bomb disposal squad and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized between 10 to 15 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and nine detonators on Sunday. According to CNN-News18, the officials received a tip-off that the explosives had been brought to the city.

Sources close to Mumbai Mirror said that the explosives were off-loaded at Kalyan railway station and subsequently, ferried to two people in Mumbra. The team, which was informed that the explosives were hidden in an SUV in a junkyard in Daighar, raided the place in the wee hours of Sunday. The police then detained the junkyard's owner Ismail Shaikh, his son Abdulla Sheikh and a Mumbra-based builder, Mahendra Naik alais (Bunty) for interrogation.

A case under Sections 4 ( attempt to cause explosion) and 5 (making or possessing explosives) of the Explosive Act was registered.

The team is now questioning those detained. Further details are awaited.

