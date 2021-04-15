Maharashtra reports 61,695, Delhi registers 16,699 new COVID cases

New Delhi, Apr 15 (ANI): India continues to battles with the second wave of coronavirus. Maharashtra continues at the top list of the states and UTs, as the state has reported 61,695 new COVID cases, 53,335 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. While state’s capital (Mumbai) has reported 8,217 fresh COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths and 10,097 recoveries today. Meanwhile, India’s national capital has registered 16,699 new coronavirus cases, 112 deaths and 13,014 recoveries in the last 24 hours.