Maharashtra reports 17,066 new COVID cases, toll reaches 10,77,374

New Delhi, Sep 14 (ANI): With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh-mark on September 14. Maharashtra reported 17,066 new COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,77,374. Karnataka recorded 8,244 new COVID infections taking the toll to 4,67,689. West Bengal reported 3,211 cases taking COVID toll to 2,05,919. Total COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 2,18,304. Delhi Health Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive of the virus today.