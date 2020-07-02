Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 6,330 COVID-19 Cases, Total Recoveries Cross 1 Lakh

Mumbai, July 2: The surge in COVID-19 numbers continue in Maharashtra, with the state clocking yet another highest single-day spike in new cases. The Health Department, in a statement issued on Thursday, said 6,330 more positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The period also saw the total number of recoveries in the state crossing 1 lakh.

The fatality count in Maharashtra escalated to 8,178, as 125 more deaths were reported. The bulk of the fatalities - 57 - were recorded in the state capital of Mumbai. The city also saw its overall COVID-19 case count crossing 80,000. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Says 'Not in Community Transmission Stage' Even as Case Count Nears 1 Lakh.



"6,330 COVID-19 cases, 8,018 discharged and 125 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,86,626, including 1,01,172 discharged and 8,178 deaths," the Health Department said.

6,330 #COVID19 cases, 8,018 discharged & 125 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1,86,626, including 1,01,172 discharged & 8,178 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/pbNCGjtzcr — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020





Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has a mortality rate of 4.38 percent. The seven-day average growth rate is 3.32 percent, whereas, the doubling period is stated to be 21.66 days. The state recovery rate stood at 54.2 percent, lower than the national average of 59.5 percent.

The infection rate went up following the launch of 'Mission Begin Again' by the state government last month, which saw the resumption of most economic activities and return of public transport.

To contain the pace of transmission, a lockdown which bars movement of Mumbai residents beyond 2 km of their neighbourhood has been imposed. In the satellite towns of Navi Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and Mira-Bhayander, a hard lockdown has been imposed for the next 10 days.